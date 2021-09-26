STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beef recovery arrests: Protest held in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, several booked

A protest was held by several Hindu outfits in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh after three men were arrested in connection with the recovery of beef a day earlier.

Protest

Protest (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHARGONE: A protest was held by several Hindu outfits in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after three men were arrested in connection with the recovery of beef a day earlier, police said.

Force had to be used to control the mob, and a dozen protesters were booked for beating up two men, while over 200 were charged with violating prohibitory orders, said Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chourasiya.

He said three men were arrested under the Cattle Slaughter Prohibition Act late Friday night after beef was recovered from BIT Road area here.

The three men have been remanded in judicial custody, the additional SP added.

