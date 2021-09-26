STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress to hold press conferences on Gujarat drugs haul, press for SC-monitored probe

Authorities seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan, and likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port.

Published: 26th September 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress will hold a series of press conferences in various parts of the country during this week over the large drugs haul in Gujarat and demand a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it, party sources said on Sunday.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a press conference in Mumbai, Ashwani Kumar in Kolkata, Mukul Wasnik in Guwahati, Rajeev Shukla in Raipur, Deepender Hooda in Lucknow, Mohan Prakash in Patna, Salman Khurshid in Ranchi and Shaktisinh Gohil in Bhopal, the sources said.

Through the press conferences, the Congress will highlight the issue and press for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it, they said.

In the single largest heroin haul in India, authorities seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan, and likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official had said last week.

The Congress has alleged that the same company whose drugs were seized imported 25,000 kg of the same types of drugs worth Rs 1.75 lakh crores in June 2021.

The party had attacked the Centre over the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin and asked how such a drug syndicate was operating in India "under the nose" of the government as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Supreme Court Gujarat Drugs Haul Mundra port Adani
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp