Four school friends’ fun-filled time at Brahmaputra ends in tragedy

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four school friends from Guwahati went out to take a bath at the Brahmaputra but three met their watery graves while the fourth went missing.

The bodies of Abhinash Das, Jeet Das and Doyal Sheikh were fished out from a depth of 40 ft of the river near the site of incident.

The fourth student, Deep Sarkar, was missing and four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were conducting searches for him.

None of them knew swimming, their families said. They also said that they had no idea about the children’s plan.

The boys had gone out for their tuition classes in the morning and from there, they went to Pandughat. They had a fun-filled time before the tragedy struck them.

They had captured their time at the river with their mobile phones. In a video posted by one of them on his social media account, the three others can be seen diving into the river and enjoying.

Some people got suspicious about the fate of the boys after spotting schoolbags and pairs of shoes on the riverbank. Soon, the police were informed, followed by the searches by NDRF and SDRF personnel.

This is the second tragedy in the Brahmaputra this month. A fortnight ago, three persons, including a doctor and a college teacher, had died by drowning when two mechanised boats collided with each other in Jorhat district.