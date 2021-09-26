STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four school friends’ fun-filled time at Brahmaputra ends in tragedy

They had captured their time at the river with their mobile phones. In a video posted by one of them on his social media account, the three others can be seen diving into the river and enjoying.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Brahmaputra river

Brahmaputra river in Guwahati (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four school friends from Guwahati went out to take a bath at the Brahmaputra but three met their watery graves while the fourth went missing.

The bodies of Abhinash Das, Jeet Das and Doyal Sheikh were fished out from a depth of 40 ft of the river near the site of incident.

The fourth student, Deep Sarkar, was missing and four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were conducting searches for him.

None of them knew swimming, their families said. They also said that they had no idea about the children’s plan.

The boys had gone out for their tuition classes in the morning and from there, they went to Pandughat. They had a fun-filled time before the tragedy struck them.

They had captured their time at the river with their mobile phones. In a video posted by one of them on his social media account, the three others can be seen diving into the river and enjoying.

Some people got suspicious about the fate of the boys after spotting schoolbags and pairs of shoes on the riverbank. Soon, the police were informed, followed by the searches by NDRF and SDRF personnel.

This is the second tragedy in the Brahmaputra this month. A fortnight ago, three persons, including a doctor and a college teacher, had died by drowning when two mechanised boats collided with each other in Jorhat district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmaputra drowning accident Guwahati drowning accident
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp