Nine students of BARTI crack UPSC exams

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

sudhirMUMBAI: Maharashtra government-sponsored Dr BR Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) witnessed mega success in civil services examination this year.

Nine students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories successfully cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 exams. All the students were given free of cost training at BARTI in Pune and even monetary aid was provided to those who wished to avail training in various coaching classes in Delhi.

The Maharashtra government, to ensure larger participation of reserved category students, gives free of cost training to SC and ST students at BARTI. These training classes were given online during the multiple lockdowns that the state went through.

The students affiliated with BARTI who passed the UPSC exam include Suhas Gade (AIR349), Aaditya Jivake (AIR399), Sharan Kamble (AIR542), Ajinkya Vidhaysagar (AIR617) Hetal Pagare (AIR630), Devwrat Mishram (AIR713), Swapnil Nisargan (AIR714), Subham Bhaisare (AIR727), and Piyush Madake (AIR732).

Apart from BARTI, the Maharashtra government also gives free of cost training and coaching at State Institute for Administrative Career for all civil service aspirants. This is a residential training institute in Mumbai.

These training institutes encourage University Graduates, especially those from the rural areas and more backward sections of society, to seek a career in public services appropriate to their abilities and potential through competitive examinations conducted by the UPSC.

Besides, it provides assistance, guidance, training and coaching to enable the interested candidates to prepare themselves academically, for such examinations and also develop in them, the necessary personal qualities and attitudes.

Dhananjay Munde, social justice minister in the Maharashtra government, said that their government is always committed to the development and welfare of reserved category students who want to do something in civil service examinations. He said unless the participation of SCs and STs increases in government, there won't be progress.

“Civil servants play a vital role not only in preparing policies but also to take them to the public through effective implementation. We are happy that BARTI has so far been successful in helping students get selected for UPSC exams and this year, nine students of BARTI got success."

We will also expand the scope of this institute so that more and more students achieve such success, Munde said.