PM Modi returns to New Delhi after concluding three-day visit to US

During his US visit, PM Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House with whom he held a bilateral meeting.

Published: 26th September 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Modi

BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders greet PM Narendra Modi, on his arrival from the US, after concluding bilateral and Quad talks (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned to New Delhi after concluding his three-day US visit, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly and attended the first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Summit.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jai Prakash Nadda along with party General Secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and senior party functionaries were present at the airport to receive PM Modi and welcomed him with 'Dhol' and 'Nagadhas'.

During his US visit, PM Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House with whom he held a bilateral meeting. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as US President on January 20.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of several American companies.

He also met and held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad summit after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summit, PM Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

PM Modi also addressed the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his US visit.

The US visit marked the first visit of the Prime Minister beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had earlier described that PM Modi's visit to the US has been "very successful". 

