Sikkim logs 40 new COVID-19 cases, death toll at 386

Published: 26th September 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,266 on Sunday as 40 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 386, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by 10 in West Sikkim and two in South Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 612 active cases, while 29,955 people have recovered from the disease, and 313 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.8 per cent.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 2.47 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 653 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 6 per cent.

