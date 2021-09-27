Charred body of missing engineering student found in UP's Moradabad

By ANI

MORADABAD: The body of an engineering student was recovered in the Mundhapande police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, said police on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Saini, a second-year B.Tech student in ANA College, Bareilly.

The face of Sudhir was burnt with acid, who went missing two days ago while travelling from Moradabad to his college in Bareilly.

His body was found in a field in Moradabad's Mundha Pandey area on Saturday evening by some farmers. The object found near Sudhir's body was a library card of his college, which gave police clues about his identity as his face was badly burnt.

His family members, who were desperately searching for him, alleged that he was killed by the father and brothers of the woman he was in a relationship with.

They told police that Sudhir had left for his college in Bareilly on Thursday morning but never returned.

They also alleged that Saini was beaten by the family members of the woman, who live in Moradabad's Majhola area, three days ago when had gone there to meet her.

According to the police, the killers had burnt his face with acid to hide his identity.

The police said that a case has been registered against two people on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

On receiving the information, the Moradabad police and forensic team had rushed to the spot.

"The family has raised suspicion against three persons from the woman's family. An FIR has been registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including murder and causing disappearance of evidence against the accused. A thorough investigation in the case is underway," said Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Moradabad.

Further investigation is underway.