Enforcement Directorate questions Azam Khan in money laundering case

Published: 27th September 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SITAPUR: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case at Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh where he is lodged, said ED officials.

The SP leader was grilled by ED officials after the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court authorized ED to question him.

On September 20, ED officials said the investigating agency received permission from the court to question UP leaders Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmad in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

All three politicians are currently lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail and is facing trial in several cases. Ansari is lodged in the Banda district jail while Atiq is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad. 

