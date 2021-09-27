STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four soldiers injured as Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Baramulla

There were unconfirmed reports of one infiltrator being killed in the operation, but there was no official word on it so far.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four soldiers were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

The Army launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector in north Kashmir on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement, they said.

"Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri," the officials said.

The infiltrators were challenged by the Indian Army soldiers, leading to a gunfight, they said.

The officials said four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing between the two sides over the past two days There were unconfirmed reports of one infiltrator being killed in the operation, but there was no official word on it so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baramulla Indian Army infiltration Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp