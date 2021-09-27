STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Get ready, Trinamool Congress is going to Goa: Abhishek Banerjee

The Diamond Harbour MP said not only in West Bengal, but TMC will also register a victory in other states in the coming days

Published: 27th September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the party will explore political opportunities outside West Bengal and will enter the poll scene in Goa in the coming days.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhabanipur, Banerjee said, "This election is not only to vote for Mamata Banerjee. See the condition of India. There are five or six national parties but among those only TMC has the courage to fight on the street and take the issues forward. It is not just for Bhabanipur, you are giving your verdict for Delhi. People will give votes for TMC to bring changes in Delhi."

Bhabanipur bypoll, scheduled on September 30 has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA. Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post.

The Diamond Harbour MP said not only in West Bengal, but TMC will also register a victory in other states in the coming days

"We have already started work in Tripura and Assam. Get ready...In the coming days, TMC is going to Goa. I will go to UP, Haryana and Gujarat. You (BJP) cannot stop us. With the image of Mamata Banerjee, we will fight and take you out of Delhi," he said.

The TMC leader alleged that BJP-ruled centre is using the central agencies to scare the political opponents.

"BJP is not able to fight politically with TMC. So they are bringing agencies to intimidate us. They have sent me five ED notice... If they send me 50 such notices still I will not bow down my head," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, sources said that former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro will join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. He is likely to hold a press conference today where he may announce his departure from the party.

Assembly elections in Goa are due early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee Goa Goa Assembly polls
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp