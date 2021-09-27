STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa Assembly polls: Former MGP MLA Lavu Mamlatdar to join Trinamool Congress

Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1.

Published: 27th September 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavu Mamladar on Monday said he would be joining the Trinamool Congress and was keen to contest the 2022 Goa Assembly polls from Madkaim, a stronghold of MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar.

Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1 and would be joining it formally in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"I would like to contest the 2022 Assembly polls from Madkaim," he told reporters.

