Goa Assembly polls: Former MGP MLA Lavu Mamlatdar to join Trinamool Congress
Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1.
Published: 27th September 2021 02:34 PM | Last Updated: 27th September 2021 02:34 PM | A+A A-
PANAJI: Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavu Mamladar on Monday said he would be joining the Trinamool Congress and was keen to contest the 2022 Goa Assembly polls from Madkaim, a stronghold of MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar.
Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1 and would be joining it formally in Kolkata on Tuesday.
"I would like to contest the 2022 Assembly polls from Madkaim," he told reporters.