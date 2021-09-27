STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maiden trial of DRDO's lethal Akash Prime missile successful

Defence sources said the advanced variant of the Akash missile was flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range at around 4.30 pm.

Published: 27th September 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Maiden trial of DRDO's lethal Akash Prime missile successful

The success came close on the heels of a couple of trials of Akash-NG which has an operational range of 70 km. (Video Screengrab)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another technological advancement, India conducted the maiden test of Akash
Prime, a new version of surface-to-air missile (SAM) Akash from a defence facility off Odisha coast on Monday.

Defence sources said the advanced variant of the Akash missile was flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at around 4.30 pm. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking an enemy aircraft.

Defence sources said the missile has two different versions for Army and Air Force. The weapon system put on trial after improvements was for the Indian Army. A couple of rounds of the missile was fired and both achieved copy book success.

Akash Prime has been equipped with an indigenous active radio frequency seeker for improved accuracy. Several other improvements have been made to perform better under low temperature environments at higher altitudes.

A defence official said apart from the missile system, the ground launcher of the existing Akash weapon was also modified for its advanced variant. Both the missile and the launcher performed as expected. Data captured by the radars, electro-optical targeting system and telemetry stations showed the perfect
trajectory and flight parameters of the missile, he said.

Akash is the cheapest SAM with a range of 27 km ever produced in the world with supersonic interception capability. With command guidance system, multiple target handling features and automated air defence operations, it stands out unique amongst the available short and medium range missiles in its class.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said Akash Prime will further boost the confidence of the users - Indian Army and Indian Air Force as the system is already inducted and now getting improved as more lethal missiles.

Designed and developed by DRDO, Akash outclasses in performance compared to the short range missile systems offered by various countries in range, altitude, average speed, low cost per kill and built in electronic counter measures. The system can defend an area at least 10 times better compared to any SAM besides having a wider no escape zone.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army, Air Force, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry for the successful trials of Akash Prime missile. He said the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in design and development of world class missile systems.

The success came close on the heels of a couple of trials of Akash-NG which has an operational range of 70 km.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO Akash
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp