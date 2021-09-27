Maiden trial of DRDO's lethal Akash Prime missile successful

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another technological advancement, India conducted the maiden test of Akash

Prime, a new version of surface-to-air missile (SAM) Akash from a defence facility off Odisha coast on Monday.

Defence sources said the advanced variant of the Akash missile was flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at around 4.30 pm. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking an enemy aircraft.

Defence sources said the missile has two different versions for Army and Air Force. The weapon system put on trial after improvements was for the Indian Army. A couple of rounds of the missile was fired and both achieved copy book success.

Akash Prime has been equipped with an indigenous active radio frequency seeker for improved accuracy. Several other improvements have been made to perform better under low temperature environments at higher altitudes.

A defence official said apart from the missile system, the ground launcher of the existing Akash weapon was also modified for its advanced variant. Both the missile and the launcher performed as expected. Data captured by the radars, electro-optical targeting system and telemetry stations showed the perfect

trajectory and flight parameters of the missile, he said.

#WATCH | A new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha today. It intercepted & destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements



Akash is the cheapest SAM with a range of 27 km ever produced in the world with supersonic interception capability. With command guidance system, multiple target handling features and automated air defence operations, it stands out unique amongst the available short and medium range missiles in its class.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said Akash Prime will further boost the confidence of the users - Indian Army and Indian Air Force as the system is already inducted and now getting improved as more lethal missiles.

Designed and developed by DRDO, Akash outclasses in performance compared to the short range missile systems offered by various countries in range, altitude, average speed, low cost per kill and built in electronic counter measures. The system can defend an area at least 10 times better compared to any SAM besides having a wider no escape zone.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army, Air Force, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry for the successful trials of Akash Prime missile. He said the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in design and development of world class missile systems.

The success came close on the heels of a couple of trials of Akash-NG which has an operational range of 70 km.