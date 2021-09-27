STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused

The doctor was unhurt in the incident that took place in Vasant Nagar under Digras police station limits, an official said.

Published: 27th September 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 11:30 PM

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

YAVATMAL: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a medical official with an axe in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for not allowing him to jump the COVID-19 vaccination queue, police said.

"The accused, Manohar Rathod, came to the centre and demanded he be vaccinated ahead of the queue, and got enraged when medical officer in charge Dr Santosh Jadhav told him to get registered first. He attacked Jadhav with an axe, but the latter stepped back and avoided getting hurt," the official said.

The accused was arrested during the day on the basis of a complaint by Jadhav, he added.

