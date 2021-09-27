STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagpur: Woman, girl found murdered, man accompanying them absconds

By PTI

NAGPUR: A woman and a 10-year-old girl were found murdered in a farm near Kalmeshwar in Nagpur on Monday, with a man who was accompanying them and then fled being the main suspect, police said.

The identity of the woman and the minor girl have not been ascertained, but on the basis of the statement of the farm's owner, the absconding man was identified as Rakesh alias Mohan Sahu (30), a resident of Mandla district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

A police team has left for Chichgaon in MP to collect more details about Sahu, the Kalmeshwar police station official added.

"The three had met the farm owner on September 22 looking for jobs. After being given jobs and accommodation, Sahu went missing on Monday and the farm owner found the woman and the girl lying dead on the floor. The woman was smothered to death and the girl was killed with a stone," he said.

