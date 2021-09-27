Oil tanker collides with four vehicles after hitting road divider in Thane; three people injured

By PTI

THANE: An oil tanker hit a road divider and then collided with four vehicles, injuring three occupants of a car and disrupting traffic movement on an busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Monday.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday near Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road, the city's main arterial road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The tanker driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle first crashed into a road divider and then jumped on to the opposite lane where it collided with three cars and a truck, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the tanker driver's cabin got ripped off from the vehicle and came crashing down on the roof one of the cars, trapping its occupants, the official said.

After being alerted firemen, local police and RDMC teams rushed to the spot.

They managed to pull out those trapped in the car after about an hour, he said.

Three car occupants, aged 18, 30 and 45, were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road area, the official said.

The other vehicles involved in the accident were also badly damaged, he said.

The accident and bad condition of the road resulted in heavy traffic jam in the area, he added.