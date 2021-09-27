STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oil tanker collides with four vehicles after hitting road divider in Thane; three people injured

The impact of the collision was so severe that the tanker driver's cabin got ripped off from the vehicle and came crashing down on the roof one of the cars, trapping its occupants, the official said.

Published: 27th September 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: An oil tanker hit a road divider and then collided with four vehicles, injuring three occupants of a car and disrupting traffic movement on an busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Monday.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday near Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road, the city's main arterial road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The tanker driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle first crashed into a road divider and then jumped on to the opposite lane where it collided with three cars and a truck, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the tanker driver's cabin got ripped off from the vehicle and came crashing down on the roof one of the cars, trapping its occupants, the official said.

After being alerted firemen, local police and RDMC teams rushed to the spot.

They managed to pull out those trapped in the car after about an hour, he said.

Three car occupants, aged 18, 30 and 45, were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road area, the official said.

The other vehicles involved in the accident were also badly damaged, he said.

The accident and bad condition of the road resulted in heavy traffic jam in the area, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane Thane road accident
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp