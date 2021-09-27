STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 84.50 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Union govt

Over 4.74 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

Published: 27th September 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

Majority of the people who died due to COVID-19 were those who were unvaccinated. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 84.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and nearly 21 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Over 4.74 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply for free 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine vaccination COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp