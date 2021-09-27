STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi visits new parliament building construction site, speaks to workers

Government officials have said that Parliament's winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building.

Published: 27th September 2021 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work of new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the construction site of the new parliament building, which is expected to be completed in the second half of the next year.

Modi spoke to people involved in the construction as he inspected the ongoing work, official sources said.

The building is part of the Central Vista project, which has faced criticism from the opposition.

Government officials have said that Parliament's winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building.

The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Central Vista
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp