STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu stamp seen in Punjab ministry expansion

Amid last minute pulls and pressures, 15 Congress lawmakers, including seven freshers, took their oaths of office and secrecy as ministers in Punjab.

Published: 27th September 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Amid last minute pulls and pressures, 15 Congress lawmakers, including seven freshers, took their oaths of office and secrecy as ministers in Punjab. The Charanjit Singh Channi ministry is loaded with Sikhs, but also has three members of the Scheduled Castes, four Hindus, one OBC and one Muslim. As usual, the Malwa region of the state got the biggest share of berths.

Eight of them were part of the outgoing Amarinder ministry. Among the new entrants are Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh, both of whom are close to Punjab Congress unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Gurkirat Singh Kotli, grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, too got a berth for the first time.

The Sidhu stamp was evident in the expansion of the ministry as only two ministers considered close to Amarinder were retained. However, they are also close to the Congress high command. One controversial induction was that of Rana Gurjit Singh, a former irrigation minister. He was sworn in despite pressure from seven prominent party leaders from the Doaba region of the state, who wrote to Sidhu and Channi alleging Gurjit’s involvement in a sand mining scam. He had to resign from the Amarinder cabinet in 2018 because of the scam.

However, Sidhu unsuccessfully tried to accommodate Kuljit Nagra from Fatehgarh Sahib, working president of the Punjab Congress, in the ministry. Nagra’s name was dropped at the last minute to include Randeep Nabha from Amloh to improve regional balance following intervention by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Nabha was also seen as more experienced.

Channi opposed the induction of both Pargat and Nagra, saying they were holding important positions in party, but failed to block Pargat. In all, six ministers are from the Majha region of Punjab, while the rest are from Malwa. At 43, Warring is the youngest minister, while Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, 78, is the oldest. 

Dropped state  ministers upset
One of the dropped ministers, Balbir Singh Sidhu, broke down, asking “What is my fault?” while addressing the media. So did Gurpreet Singh Kangar. AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said they would be as adjusted in the party and/or the government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sidhu punjab ministry expansion
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp