Before joining Congress, Kanhaiya Kumar removes AC from CPI's Patna office

CPI Bihar state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said that he hopes that Kumar will take back his decision to join the Congress.

Published: 28th September 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With Kanhaiya Kumar likely to join the Congress party on Tuesday, CPI Bihar state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey on Tuesday confirmed that some days ago Kanhaiya had taken out the AC installed by him in the CPI's state office in Patna. "I gave my consent because he had installed it at his own cost," Pandey said.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said that he hopes that Kumar will take back his decision to join the Congress. Pandey said, "I still hope that Kanhaiya Kumar will not join Congress because his mindset is communist and such people are strict with their ideology."

Pandey also mentioned that Kumar participated in the National Executive Council meeting of CPI on September 4 and 5 in the national capital, and added, "During the meeting, he never gave any intention of leaving the party, nor did he demand any specific party post."

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) MLA Jignesh Mewani from Gujarat are expected to join the Congress party on September 28. Currently, Kumar, a CPI leader, is a member of the National Executive Council, a top decision-making body of the party.

Mewani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of RDAM. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the Congress party did not field its candidate against Mewani in the Vadgam constituency.

