STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Assembly Speaker asked to inform Calcutta HC decision on Mukul Roy's disqualification petition

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on June 17 filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of Roy as a member of the Assembly, claiming that he had defected to the TMC.

Published: 28th September 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy

West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to inform it by October 7 his decision on a petition filed for disqualification of Mukul Roy as a member of the House on the claim that he has defected to the Trinamool Congress after being elected on a BJP ticket.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on June 17 filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of Roy as a member of the Assembly, claiming that he had defected to the TMC.

Ambika Roy, a BJP MLA of the state, moved the high court in July challenging Mukul Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and prayed for nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said in its order that the issue pertaining to disqualification of Roy as a member of the assembly is correlated with him being the chairman of the PAC.

The bench said a petition filed for Roy's disqualification is pending before the Speaker for more than three months, the maximum period fixed in a judgement of the Supreme Court, for decision thereof.

"Before we proceed further in the matter let the respondent No.1 (the Speaker) place before us the order passed in the petition filed for disqualification of respondent No.2 (Mukul Roy) as Member of the Legislative Assembly," the bench said in its order.

The bench adjourned the matter to October 7 for further hearing, stating, "In case of failure this Court will decide further course of action to be taken in the matter." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Roy Calcutta High Court
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp