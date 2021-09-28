Bhopal Diary: All that is happening in India's central region

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Congress renames damaged roads after ministers

Staging a novel protest over the damaged roads in Bhopal, the opposition Congress renamed the pothole-ridden roads after the state's ministers, including PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh and local MLA and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

The Opposition also roped in priests for the renaming rituals. The damaged roads of Bhopal have become a major issue, particularly after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed his angst over the poor state of roads at a meeting with officials last month.

Instagrammer Arti Sahu in trouble over dance in temple

Instagrammer Arti Sahu is in trouble for posting the videos of her dance at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The local police have lodged a case under Section 298 (Whoever, with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person, utters any word or makes any sound in the hearing of that person or makes any gesture in the sight of that person or places any object in the sight of that person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both) of IPC against the Instagrammer on the complaint of local Bajrang Dal leaders.

Sahu, who has 2.5 million followers, had recently posted the videos of her dance on Bollywood numbers in Janrai Toriya temple, but removed the posts after protests.

State BJP president VD Sharma slams bureaucracy

After former CM Uma Bharti and present Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was the turn of state BJP president and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma to slam the state’s bureaucracy. Speaking at an event recently in his constituency, Sharma asked bureaucrats to sit in their offices when the public visits the offices for various needs.

He warned strict action against erring officers and added that those who didn’t want to sit in the offices should quit and search newer jobs. Just a few days back, former chief minister Uma Bharti had kicked up a row, stating that bureaucracy was meant to carry politicians’ slippers.

Ex-LoP Ajay Singh Rahul meets minister, triggers speculations

Former leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Rahul's recent meeting with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra at latter’s residence in state capital Bhopal has made political circles abuzz in the BJP-ruled central Indian state.

The 40-minute-long meeting, followed by many saffron party leaders extending wishes to Singh over social media platforms on his birthday, further kept rumour mills churning about Singh joining the ruling party in near future.

Just a few days later, Congress leader, however, put to rest all those speculations by announcing that he is and will always be in the grand old party.