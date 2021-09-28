Calcutta HC dismisses petition on Bhawanipore bypoll, to be held as scheduled
The court said that it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election.
KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhawanipore Assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj said that it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhawanipore.
The court dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the bypoll was challenged. The chief secretary had in the letter said that a "constitutional crisis" would occur if the by-election to Bhawanipore was not held.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhawanipore seat.