STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand government mulls easier registration process

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan in a meeting with officials of departments connected with the yatra said an interim plea should be filed in the Uttarakhand High Court.

Published: 28th September 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is considering to simplify registration for the Chardham Yatra, exempting pilgrims from the formality of dual registration on Smart City and Devasthanam Board portals for an e-pass.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan in a meeting with officials of departments connected with the yatra said an interim plea should be filed in the Uttarakhand High Court, seeking an increase in daily number of pilgrims visiting the temples.

Asking them to simplify the procedures for the yatra, he said since conditions on both portals are the same, exempting Devasthanam Board e-pass holders from the compulsion of registering on Smart City portal can be considered.

The process of registration on the Devasthanam Board portal and checking of e-passes should be simplified as much as possible, he said.

Bardhan also asked officials to address the difficulties being faced by pilgrims in logging into the Devasthanam Board portal and establishing a QR code system for checking of e-passes on check points en route to the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smart City and Devasthanam Board portals Chardham Yatra
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp