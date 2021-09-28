STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight-year-old tribal girl hacked to death in Maharashtra's Palghar; hunt on for culprit

The incident took place around 1:30 pm on Monday near a zilla parishad school in Dahanu taluka following which the 46-year-old accused ran away.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

PALGHAR: An eight-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death allegedly by a man believed to be her relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 1:30 pm on Monday near a zilla parishad school in Dahanu taluka following which the 46-year-old accused ran away, an official from the district rural police control room said, adding efforts were on to nab him.

It was not yet known whether the child was sexually abused and what was the motive behind the killing, he said, adding that the postmortem report was awaited. The accused allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle, injuring her seriously, the official said.

He said that a passerby saw the child being attacked and tried to save her, but the accused hit him also with the sickle and then fled from the spot. "After being alerted, police reached the spot and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," the official said.

The body was subsequently sent for postmortem. The man who had tried to save the girl was injured in the attack by the accused and was admitted to a hospital, the official said. The Dahanu police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), he said. Efforts were on to trace him, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palghar district Dahanu police Maharashtra Tribal girl murder Palgahr murder
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp