Farmers' protest: All political parties but BJP in Punjab support bandh

The AAP Punjab congratulated the farmers' organisations for the 'success' of the Bharat Bandh and supported the call by actively participating in it.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block railway track outside Amritsar; farmer union members serve food to the passengers of a stranded train near Patiala

Farmers block railway track outside Amritsar; farmer union members serve food to the passengers of a stranded train near Patiala. (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In Punjab, all political parties minus BJP supported the Bharat Bandh call against the three farm laws. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that the Union government should talk to the protesting farmers without putting any prior condition.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted: "I Stand With Farmers & appeal the Union Govt to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. Our farmers have been struggling for their rights for more than a year and it is high time that their voice was heard. I request the farmers to raise their voice in a peaceful manner."

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the PPCC firmly stood by the Bharat Bandh call. "Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by farmer unions’ demand for Bharat Bandh on 27 Sept 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you cannot afford to be neutral!! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!" he tweeted.

The AAP Punjab congratulated the farmers' organisations for the "success" of the Bharat Bandh and supported the call by actively participating in it.

AAP MLA and Kisan Wing state president Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the nationwide shutdown by the farmers had given a clear-cut message to the Modi government and the BJP that the farmers couldn't be suppressed at any cost and wouldn't go back till the black farm laws were repealed.

