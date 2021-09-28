STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana bypoll: Farmers will make BJP pay heavy price, says Abhay Chautala

Chautala, who was his party's lone representative in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, had in January resigned as an MLA over the three central farm laws in solidarity with protesting farmers.

Published: 28th September 2021 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Abhay Chautala

INLD leader Abhay Chautala (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmers will make the BJP pay a heavy price for bringing the contentious farm laws in the bypolls to the Ellenabad Assembly segment, said senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday.

Chautala, who was his party's lone representative in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, had in January resigned as an MLA over the three central farm laws in solidarity with protesting farmers.

He represented Ellenabad, a rural constituency.

"Farmers will make them pay a heavy price for bringing the black farm laws. The BJP-JJP combine will lose their security deposit," said Chautala.

"People will not even allow their leaders (BJP-JJP) to enter the constituency," he said.

Chautala claimed that people of Ellenabad will also reject the Congress, "which only sheds crocodile tears in the name of farmers".

On who will be INLD's candidate for the bypolls, Chautala said, "This will be decided by the people of Ellenabad. We will hold a meeting on October 3 and ask them. Whosoever they decide will be the party's candidate."

The BJP had forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP in 2019 after it fell short of the majority mark in the Assembly polls.

It remains to be seen which of the two allies will put up a candidate for the bypoll.

Pawan Beniwal, who earlier this month switched over to the Congress, was the BJP's candidate from the Ellenabad constituency in the last Assembly polls.

Beniwal had contested unsuccessfully against Abhay Chautala then.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across 14 states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Indian National Lok Dal Abhay Singh Chautala Haryana Bypolls
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp