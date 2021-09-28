STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have full faith in Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi On Tuesday said that he has full confidence and faith in Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as state Congress chief a few hours ago.

"I have full confidence and faith in (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Sahab," Channi said while addressing a press conference here today.

Sidhu in his resignation letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

Meanwhile, Channi, who addressed the media after Sidhu stepped down from his post said that he had "no information" over the matter.

"It will be settled if he is upset...though he is not upset with me," he said when asked if Sidhu is upset over bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after cabinet expansion in Punjab.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

His resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Commenting over Amarinder Singh's Delhi visit, Channi said: "Koi gal nahi," Captain Sahab has been our CM, no problem... He must have gone there (Delhi) to discuss Punjab issues."

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

