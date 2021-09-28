Maoist gunned down in Jharkhand encounter, Jaguar official injured

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A cadre of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter Maoist group, has been gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in Salayya Jungles of Latehar.

According to Police, several Maoists were also likely to have received bullet injuries during the encounter.

An Assistant Commandant, posted with Jharkhand Jaguar, got injured in an encounter. Rajesh Kumar was immediately airlifted to Ranchi and hospitalised. He is said to be out of danger now.

“Officials from the encounter site said they have recovered a dead body along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle,” said IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson AV Homkar.

Further details are awaited while the identity of the body is being verified, he added.

Meanwhile, a search operation is still on to track the Maoists who escaped from the spot taking advantage of the dense forests after they failed to withstand the firing from the security forces.

