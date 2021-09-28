Need to step up efforts to tackle climate change on agriculture, entire ecosystem: PM  Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stating that climate change is a big challenge for agriculture and the entire ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need to step up efforts to fight it as he launched 35 crop varieties that are climate resilient and high nutrition content.

During a virtual ceremony, Modi also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

He also distributed the 'Green Campus Award' to agricultural universities and interacted with farmers who use innovative methods, before addressing a gathering.

Modi said, "Not only agriculture, climate change is a big challenge to the entire ecosystem. Due to climate change, new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics are coming. Due to this, there is a big threat to the health of humans and livestock and crops are also being affected."

Climate change impact is on fish production and animal health and output.

As a result, farmers and fishermen have to bear the losses, he said.

"Intensive research on these aspects is necessary continuously. When science, government and society work together, the results will be better," he added.

Modi interacted with farmers from different states, including two women farmers -- Zaitan Begum from Ganderabal district, Jammu and Kashmir and Darshana Pedenkar from Bardez, Goa.

He also interacted with Suresh Rana from Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, and Thoiba Singh from Thouba, Manipur.

These farmers shared how they benefited from different government schemes like PM-KISAN.

They also shared how they adopted new farm and processing techniques even in different terrains of Uttarakhand.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Pountry Parshottam Rupala, Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, and former-CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh were also present at the event.