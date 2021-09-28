PIL in Jharkhand HC against government decision to exclude Hindi as language in staff selection Exam

By PTI

RANCHI: The exclusion of Hindi from the list of mandatory languages that candidates appearing for Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams have to clear was Tuesday brought under the scanner of the Jharkhand High Court.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the high court by Ekta Vikas Manch during the day.

The court is yet to give a date for hearing.

The Manch, a non-governmental organisation headquartered at Seraikela, filed the PIL claiming that the rules formulated by the government to conduct the examinations are violative of Fundamental Rights.

A state Cabinet meeting on August 5 had okayed a proposal that candidates desirous of jobs in the state should have knowledge of local culture, language, and tradition and they should attain at least 30 per cent marks in a regional or tribal language which will be added in the scores while preparing merit list.

A government spokesperson had said as far as English and Hindi were concerned, these would be qualifying papers, and marks obtained in the subjects would not be added while preparing the merit list.

It was decided that the candidates could opt among Mundari, Kharia, Ho, Santhali, Khortha, Panchpargania, Bangla, Urdu, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Kurukh, and Odia languages for state-level examination.

The Manch in its petition said that exclusion of Hindi is a drastic step which will adversely affect the fate of a large number of candidates.

With Urdu as an option, a select group of students will be favoured which is against the spirit of the Constitution, the petition said.

It also contended that Urdu is not widely taught in the state and is restricted to ‘Madrasas' which cater to the education of students belonging to the minority community.

The government's decision to remove Hindi and English will affect the candidates who are proficient in those languages, the petition said.

Moreover, Hindi is the medium of education in the majority of government schools in Jharkhand and its exclusion will deprive deserving candidates, the petition said.