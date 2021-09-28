PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting of Union Council of Ministers on Tuesday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, sources said. "The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister will be held on Tuesday at 3:45 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan," said sources.

This will be the fourth such meeting since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on July 7. The first meeting of the Union Cabinet and Council of Ministers was held on July 8, a day after the expansion. The last Council of Ministers' meeting was held on September 14.