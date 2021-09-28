STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: 34-year-old woman beaten to death in her house, six booked for murder

On Monday in Bankiya village, around five to six assailants stopped Anokh Bai Aerwal's husband, Rajendra, when he was returning home after work.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOTA: A 34-year-old woman was beaten to death inside her house, police said Wednesday, adding three of the six accused were detained.

They manhandled him and Rajendra who was on his bike somehow managed escape, Sultanpur Station House Officer Chuttanlal said.

Later in the late evening, the same group of men, armed with sticks, barged into Rajendra's house.

Anokh Bai came out to defend her husband and the assailants lashed multiple attacks over her, causing fatal injuries, the SHO said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment, he added.

A case has been lodged under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Suresh Gurjar, Pappu Gurjar, Narendra Gurjar, Latur, Mukut and Purshottam -- residents of Bankiya village, police said.

Three of them have been apprehended, they said.

The victim's body was handed over to her family members after postmortem Tuesday morning.

It appears that the accused attacked Rajendra and later his wife over old rivalry, police said, adding the case is being investigated further.

