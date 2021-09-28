STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu resignation: Congress general secretary Venugopal says 'everything will be okay'

Sources said Sidhu's resignation has not been received by the party and its leadership will take a call once it reaches them.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress leadership was in a "wait and watch" mode after the sudden resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

Sources said Sidhu's resignation has not been received by the party and its leadership will take a call once it reaches them.

Congress leaders did not take any questions on the Punjab affairs of the party, where the leadership changed its PCC chief and the chief minister within the last two months, but AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal termed Sidhu's letter as an "emotional reaction".

"Everything will be okay," Venugopal said when asked about Sidhu's resignation.

The sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has held internal discussions on the issue and that efforts may be made to placate Sidhu.

They added that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to talk to Sidhu to urge him to take back his resignation.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, plunging the party into a fresh round of crisis ahead of assembly elections in the state slated early next year.

Hours later, Punjab minister Razia Sultana too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with him.

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet, said he remains with the party.

He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

Sidhu didn't elaborate why he has quit.

Speculation in party circles was rife on the reasons behind the extreme step, with one being his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the recent appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," the letter made public on Twitter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Congress
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp