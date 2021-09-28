STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Success of Bharat Bandh has unnerved BJP: Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav

The Bharat Bandh was called on Monday by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Accusing the BJP of working in the interest of capitalists who had helped it come to power, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said the "success" of the farmers' Bharat Bandh has unnerved the ruling party.

The Bharat Bandh was called on Monday by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws. In a tweet in Hindi on Monday night, the SP chief also charged that the BJP was working for those who hold its reins in their hands.

"The nationwide success of the Bharat Bandh has unnerved the ruling BJP. BJP leaders and supporters could not muster the courage to come out of the house today. The BJP is working only at the behest of capitalists to whom it was indebted to win the elections," the SP president charged.

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress had extended support to the bandh.

