UP relaxes Covid lockdown norms for functions at open spaces outside containment zones

Published: 28th September 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms by allowing more people to gather at open spaces outside containment zones for marriages and other functions.

However, for closed places, the earlier provision of allowing a maximum of 100 persons to be gathered at a time with proper Covid protocols in place remains intact In a letter, dated September 27, addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed to gather at closed places at a time while following the COVID-19 protocol. A COVID helpdesk has to be set up at the entrance point of the event."

"For open places, people will be allowed to gather as per the area (of the programme venue), and a COVID helpdesk has to be set up at the entrance point of the event," the letter said.

On September 19, Awasthi had said in closed as well as at open places, a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed to gather at a place while following COVID-19 protocol.

Uttar Pradesh has reported one new Covid-related death and 18 fresh cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections in the state to 22,891 and 7,09,794 respectively.

The lone COVID-19 death was reported from Banda, the UP government said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Of the 18 fresh cases, four were reported from Lucknow, followed by three from Gautam Buddh Nagar and two from Sitapur.

In the past 24 hours, 14 hospitalised COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,86,726 so far.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 177, the statement said.

In the past 24 years, more than 1.74 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while so far, over 7.81 crore have been examined since the beginning of the pandemic last year, it said.

