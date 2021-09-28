STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WHO's emergency use authorisation for Covaxin further delayed: Sources

All the relevant trial data has been submitted to WHO, and all clarifications by the UN health agency have been responded to Bharat Biotech.

Published: 28th September 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has once again been delayed by the World Health Organisation, said sources.

The sources further said that the UN public health agency has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin.

This delay will affect Indians especially students and who have international travel plans. The EUA is important because without it Covaxin will not be accepted by most countries.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Expert on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting on October 5 on EUA to Covaxin.

Earlier in an exclusive interview to ANI Dr Pravin Bharati Pawar, Minister of State for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "There is the procedure of submitting the documents for approval. WHO's emergency use authorisation is expected soon."

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog also indicated in a press briefing that the WHO EUA is expected in the last week of September.

According to Bharat Biotech Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin demonstrated an efficacy rate of 77.8 per cent.

All the relevant trial data has been submitted to WHO, and all clarifications by the UN health agency have been responded to Bharat Biotech.

"We have responded to any clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines," the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

The WHO has approved COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer -BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
emergency use authorisation Covaxin Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp