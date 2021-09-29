Assess threat to Swami Chakrapani, HC tells Centre, police on reducing his security cover

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Centre and Delhi Police to assess the threat perception to Akhil Bharat Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani, who claimed threat to his life from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police and their counsel sought time to file replies on Chakrapani’s petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 5.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Chakrapani, sought direction to the authorities to restore the full ‘Z’ security cover given to him as his security has been reduced to ‘X’ category, that is, only one PSO.

“This level of security provided to me (Chakrapani) is absolutely inadequate, I have grave threat to my life,” his counsel argued.

He said besides Dawood Ibrahim, he was also facing threat from Chota Shakeel and his henchmen and other anti-social elements.

While the ministry was represented through central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, Delhi Police was represented by additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal.

Digpaul submitted that security is provided to a person based on an assessment carried out by the police.

Petitioner Swami Chakrapani, National President of the Sant Mahasabha and Akhil Bharat Mahasabha, contended that his security was reduced from Z category to X category on September 23, 2021 without giving prior intimation and assigning any reasons.

The petition, through advocate Rajesh Raina, said the security cover was downgraded in an arbitrary and unjust manner leaving the life, limb and property of the petitioner in danger.

The petitioner claimed that on September 4 this year, he was threatened to be eliminated and the authorities have failed to maintain the ‘Z’ security cover even after receiving the representation on September 4 from him, intimating them of the threats received.

“The acts of commission and omission on the part of the respondents in withdrawing the full cover ''Z'' security provided to the petitioner and downgrading it to ‘X’ without any assessment of threat perception has made the petitioner, his associates and relatives accompanying him and living with him, vulnerable to terrorist attacks, targets shooting at the behest of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel thereby violating the petitioner''s constitutional rights,” it said.