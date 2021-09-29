Bhowanipore poll fight to set BJP’s West Bengal template

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to put up a spirited contest against Mamata Banerjee in the Bhowanipore bypoll, the BJP plans to build a future template of its strategy in West Bengal by establishing personal connect with the electorate.

BJP state vice-president Dilip Ghosh and his successor Sukanta Majumdar consulted senior leaders on Tuesday on the future road map. With the BJP keeping away outsiders as part of a new strategy, the state leaders were told to establish personal connect with the electorate.

In line with the strategy, a BJP leader said Union minister Subhash Sarkar is leading a campaign to reach out to the electorate through letters, seeking support for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is up against the might of the Bengal chief minister.

The BJP, on the other hand, continued putting up demands to the Election Commission for taking up steps to stop the alleged instances of intimidation of its workers in the state. On Tuesday, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Anurag Thakur led a delegation to the Election Commission and sought patrol and area domination by security personnel with immediate effect. They also urged the EC to ensure that the measures were further strengthened on the day of polling.

The BJP delegation also sought deployment of at least 40 CAPF companies or more in Bhowanipore to ensure that every booth is covered, while also seeking that the local police or their home guards or any variant thereof must not be deployed for poll duty.

The BJP also requested the Commission that Section 144 of CrPC be imposed on the day of polling (September 30). Another demand was that special attention be paid to the well-being of the persons in high rise buildings, as such areas often are targeted for intimidation by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Parties fret over date

Major political parties in West Bengal, barring the Trinamool Congress, said that the Election Commission had not taken into account the festive season when fixing the bypoll date

SC notice to Centre on post-poll violence

NEW DELHI: West Bengal has ‘made out’ a case for issuance of notices, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while seeking responses from the Centre and others on the Trinamool government’s appeal against the Calcutta High Court order directing court- monitored CBI probe into the heinous cases of rape and murder during the post-poll violence in the eastern state.