STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Capt Amarinder Singh in Delhi, denies plan to meet BJP brass

Some of the MLAs sulking after being denied berth in Channi ministry are said to be in touch with the former CM

Published: 29th September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Amarinder Singh arrives at Kapurthala House in Delhi

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The change of guard has not settled the dissension within the Punjab Congress. The MLAs left out in the cabinet expansion are now weighing their political options and some of them are reportedly in touch with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who reached Delhi on Tuesday amid a strong buzz that he was likely to meet Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

This is Amarinder’s first visit to the national capital after he resigned as CM on September 18. Amarinder, who had announced after resigning that he was keeping his political options open and that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action, is expected to stay in Delhi for two days.  He is expected to visit Congress president Sonia Gandhi and may also meet other political leaders, including Shah and Nadda, though there was no confirmation regarding these meetings from either side.

ALSO READ: Elevation of ‘outsider’ Sidhu was a bad move, say Congress leaders

The former CM, in fact, denied that would be meeting any political leaders and said the media was “unnecessarily indulging in speculation”. “I will go to my former official residence collect my belongings, and return to Punjab tomorrow. I am not meeting any politician, I am just here to vacate my home,” he said. Earlier, his media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted, “Too much is being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala House for the new CM. No need for unnecessary speculation.” 

While the veteran is yet to reveal his cards, party sources in Punjab said some of the legislators from Doaba and Majha regions of the state are in contact with Amarinder. “Already regrouping had begun in the party, but lack of clarity amid the fast-changing political equations has made the choices difficult. Hence, the MLAs are keenly watching all the unfolding developments before taking any final decision.

A clear picture is expected to emerge by the end of next month,” said an MLA. Sources said the grand old party hoped to end factionalism in the state unit by “unceremoniously” removing Amarinder but the move ended up creating three power centres within the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Congress BJP Amit Shah
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp