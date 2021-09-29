Charanjit Channi again asks for curtailment in his security cover

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday asked the state police chief yet again to curtail his security cover.

Channi asked the Police department to keep only the bare minimum number of security personnel with him, according to an official statement.

During a security review meeting, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP, informed the chief minister that the security personnel strength is being reviewed under his directions as well as the threat perception.

A few days back, Channi had said his security cover should be reduced.