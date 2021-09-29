STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DAC gives approval for acquisition of Make in India equipment of over 13,000 crore for armed forces

Key approvals accorded included helicopters, guided munition and rocket ammunition to cater to the need of the armed forces.

Published: 29th September 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping the thrust on Make in India, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday gave initial approval for acquisition proposals of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force amounting to a total of Rs 13,165 crore. 

The Defence Ministry in its press release said, "The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in its meeting of 29 September 2021 accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Capital Acquisitions proposals for modernization and operational needs of the Indian Armed Forces amounting to approx. Rs.13,165 crore. Of the total amount approved, procurement worth Rs. 11,486 crore. (87 per cent) is from the domestic sources." The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Key approvals accorded included helicopters, guided munition and rocket ammunition to cater to the need of the armed forces.

Among the major procurements, 25 ALH Mark III helicopters will be bought at a cost of Rs 3,850 crore under the Make in India provision.

The other approval includes the procurement of Terminally Guided Munition and HEPF/RHE Rocket Ammunition under the Buy category at a cost of Rs 4,962 crore under the Make in India plan.

Other proposals worth Rs. 4,353 cr. were also accorded AoN by the DAC.

Besides, the Defence Acquisition Council also gave its go-ahead to making amendments to to the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2021 that would ensure further ease of doing business for the industry and increase efficiency.

