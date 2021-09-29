Elevation of ‘outsider’ Sidhu was a bad move, say Congress leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress chief, several party leaders questioned the decision to elevate him to the top post without giving him a ‘cooling off’ period to understand the party’s ideology and having worked as a party worker.

Many leaders lamented that the whole episode would likely cost the party in the upcoming assembly elections. “Sidhu joined the party after trying his luck in the BJP. He was also in talks with the AAP and his elevation as Punjab Congress chief by sidelining Amarinder Singh in a short span has sent a wrong message to our ground workers. The turn of events in the last few days has hurt the party’s chances,” said a senior leader.

Vibhakar Shastri, political advisor to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, said outsiders coming from other parties should not be given such an important position too soon. “The party should give a cooling off period of at least fiveyears to those leaders who have come from other parties so that they can work for the organisation and know the ideology. No person should be more than a particular party and ideology,” said Shastri.

Taking a dig at Sidhu who has been associated with comedy shows, Congress leader Alka Lamba tweeted, “Now let him do a full time comedy show. His time is over in Politics. Enough.” “We changed the CM, appointed him PCC chief and did everything as per his (Sidhu’s) demands. Only God can make someone happy after this. If he had any problem in terms of cabinet expansion, he should have talked to Sonia Gandhi,” said another Congress leader.

Jitin Prasada, former Congress leader who switched to the BJP, said it was baffling that the Congress humiliated a war veteran from a border state and then promoted those who support the division of India.

BJP takes a dig at Priyanka

Taking a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over UP visit, state BJP tweeted: “Priyanka Vadra ji, you have come to UP at a wrong time. It was time to go to Punjab. Should a ticket for Punjab be arranged?”