STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary

Cadet Under Officer Nepo Moirangthem of 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC is ready to join the IAF as a Flying Officer after clearing the Air Force Common Admission Test.

Published: 29th September 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

NCC cadet is now IAF flying officer
Cadet Under Officer Nepo Moirangthem of 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC is ready to join the IAF as a Flying Officer after clearing the Air Force Common Admission Test. Defence sources said the cadet was able to clear the exam easily without any formal SSB coaching. He was guided by Commanding Officer, Group Captain Robin Vishoyi. “The cadet was an excellent aeromodeller of the unit and has represented Guwahati Group Headquarters and the North Eastern Region Directorate in aeromodelling at the All India Vayu Sainik Camp. He is an all-rounder,” a defence spokesman said.

TAVR successfully carried out at hospital 
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, a percutaneous procedure, was successfully carried out on a 73-year-old woman at Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati. She had breathing difficulties, chest pain on exertion and easy fatigability and was admitted to the hospital. The patient was diagnosed with a critical condition of severe calcific stenosis of the aortic valve.  “The only alternative was a valve replacement, so the woman was offered the advanced option of TAVR that allows intervention on patients who are unsuitable or intermediate to high risk for open-heart surgery. The advanced procedure was successfully performed. The patient recovered well without any significant peri-procedural event and was discharged after a few days in a healthy condition,” said an official from the hospital.

Yuvraj foundation sets up CCU beds
YouWeCan Foundation, run by cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, has set up 50 CCU beds at Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with Accenture. Funds contributed by Accenture were also used by YouWeCan Foundation to provide medical equipment, including ICU ventilators, BiPAP machines, patient monitors, ECG machines, defibrillators and oxygen cylinders.  Yuvraj said given the pandemic and resultant sufferings of people, he felt an acute need to support the healthcare providers and frontline workers. “Through our #Mission1000Beds initiative, we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase existing capacities,” the former India cricketer said.

Cops search for ‘Mr Natwarlal’
Police in Guwahati and Nagaon are searching for ‘Mr Natwarlal’ who duped people, sometimes allegedly posing as an official of the RAW as well as the MHA. Mridupaban Neog, named Mr Natwarlal by Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra, had sold a car for `30 lakh to a man and collected the amount but did not deliver it. During a raid at his Guwahati residence, police recovered a pistol, 20 live cartridges, jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and some incriminating documents. The accused, who leads a lavish life, would take pictures with ministers and influential people to lure his prospective victims.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp