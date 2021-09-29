Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

NCC cadet is now IAF flying officer

Cadet Under Officer Nepo Moirangthem of 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC is ready to join the IAF as a Flying Officer after clearing the Air Force Common Admission Test. Defence sources said the cadet was able to clear the exam easily without any formal SSB coaching. He was guided by Commanding Officer, Group Captain Robin Vishoyi. “The cadet was an excellent aeromodeller of the unit and has represented Guwahati Group Headquarters and the North Eastern Region Directorate in aeromodelling at the All India Vayu Sainik Camp. He is an all-rounder,” a defence spokesman said.

TAVR successfully carried out at hospital

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, a percutaneous procedure, was successfully carried out on a 73-year-old woman at Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati. She had breathing difficulties, chest pain on exertion and easy fatigability and was admitted to the hospital. The patient was diagnosed with a critical condition of severe calcific stenosis of the aortic valve. “The only alternative was a valve replacement, so the woman was offered the advanced option of TAVR that allows intervention on patients who are unsuitable or intermediate to high risk for open-heart surgery. The advanced procedure was successfully performed. The patient recovered well without any significant peri-procedural event and was discharged after a few days in a healthy condition,” said an official from the hospital.

Yuvraj foundation sets up CCU beds

YouWeCan Foundation, run by cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, has set up 50 CCU beds at Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with Accenture. Funds contributed by Accenture were also used by YouWeCan Foundation to provide medical equipment, including ICU ventilators, BiPAP machines, patient monitors, ECG machines, defibrillators and oxygen cylinders. Yuvraj said given the pandemic and resultant sufferings of people, he felt an acute need to support the healthcare providers and frontline workers. “Through our #Mission1000Beds initiative, we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase existing capacities,” the former India cricketer said.

Cops search for ‘Mr Natwarlal’

Police in Guwahati and Nagaon are searching for ‘Mr Natwarlal’ who duped people, sometimes allegedly posing as an official of the RAW as well as the MHA. Mridupaban Neog, named Mr Natwarlal by Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra, had sold a car for `30 lakh to a man and collected the amount but did not deliver it. During a raid at his Guwahati residence, police recovered a pistol, 20 live cartridges, jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and some incriminating documents. The accused, who leads a lavish life, would take pictures with ministers and influential people to lure his prospective victims.

