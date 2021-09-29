STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-K introduces 4 eMasters programmes for professionals

The four eMasters courses include programmes in Communication Systems; Cybersecurity; Power Sector Regulation, Economics & Management; and Derivatives Market and Risk Management.

Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) is launching four new post-graduate programmes through virtual learning to enable seamless e-learning for working professionals.

Announcing the launch of the new courses on Wednesday, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said that the course content would be delivered completely online and it would help upgrading the skills of working professionals with industry experience.

The eligibility for the courses is Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks. No GATE score is required.

Announcing the launch, Prof Karandikar said: “With the launch of eMasters, we have taken another step forward by providing degree credential programs that give working professionals access to our complete ecosystem of resources and knowledge. We are starting with four programmes this year and will add more soon. We strongly believe that a formal degree in leading industry-focused areas will be highly aspirational for working professionals. It will help enhance their domain expertise and get them to play a key role in India’s digital transformation journey.”

The 60 credit, 12 modules industry-focused curriculum offers completion timelines from one to three years. The credits earned during the programme can be transferred to an advanced degree at IIT Kanpur by a participant selected to pursue the advanced degree and subject to Senate approval.

“The postgraduate level programme will be offered in a hybrid delivery format in which the participants will learn online in an experiential format from IIT Kanpur faculty through the digital delivery platform ipearl.ai.,” said the director.

 They will also have the opportunity to visit IIT Kanpur to meet faculty and experience campus life.

