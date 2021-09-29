Issue directions for reservation to disabled: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to issue instructions at the earliest and not later than four months for giving reservation in promotions to persons with disabilities. The order was passed on a plea filed by the central government seeking clarification with respect to its judgment in which it was declared that persons with disabilities have right to reservation in promotions.

The court said there are no ambiguities in the judgment and directed the Centre to issue instructions in terms of proviso to Section 34 of the 2016 Act for implementing reservation in promotions for persons with disabilities. The said proviso reads as, “Provided that the reservation in promotion shall be in accordance with such instructions as are issued by the appropriate Government from time to time.”

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and Sanjiv Khanna passed the order after the petitioners argued that five years after the Act came into force, no instructions have been issued and hence implementation of reservation in promotions is being delayed.