Maharashtra govt approves over Rs 138 crore aid for kin of police COVID-19 martyrs: RTI 

As per RTI reply, 370 Maharashtra police officers/staff members (excluding Mumbai) and 123 of Mumbai police died while on COVID-19 duty till September 14 this year.

Published: 29th September 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the foundation stone laying of the BDD chawl redevelopment project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Maharashtra government has approved a financial assistance of over Rs 138 crore for the families of state police officers and other staff members who died while on COVID-19 duty, the government's response to an RTI query has revealed.

Nagpur resident Sanjay Thul had sought details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act about the total number of deaths in the police force due to the coronavirus and assistance provided by the government to the families of the deceased.

As per documents obtained by him, 370 Maharashtra police officers/staff members (excluding Mumbai) and 123 of Mumbai police died while on COVID-19 duty till September 14 this year.

The Maharashtra government approved a financial assistance of Rs 138.50 crore for the families of such 277 state police officers/staff (excluding Mumbai city) and Rs 53 crore for the kin of 106 Mumbai police officers/staff, as per the response received under the RTI.

 

