Mansukh Hiran case: Court rejects Sachin Waze's plea for house custody

Published: 29th September 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Wednesday rejected former police officer Sachin Waze's request that he be put under house custody instead of being sent back to jail following a heart surgery.

Waze, the prime accused in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence `Antilia' and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, recently underwent open heart surgery at a city hospital.

Last week his lawyer had applied to the special NIA court that Waze be allowed to recover at home.

But the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the plea, saying he might abscond if put under house custody.

Judge A T Wankhede rejected Waze's plea on Wednesday.

He will now be shifted to the Taloja jail hospital, prosecution sources said.

The court has allowed him home food and also directed that he should be taken to the government-run J J hospital for a check-up when needed.

Waze and nine other accused in the case are currently in judicial custody.

