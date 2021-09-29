STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PCI constitutes 3-member Fact Finding Committee to look into harassment of journalists in J&K

The Press Council of India urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to extend full cooperation and assistance to the Fact-Finding Committee for the discharge of its function.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Media freedom, press freedom, freedom of press

Mehbooba had urged PCI and EGI to send a fact-finding team to the region. (Representational Image)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Press Council of India (PCI) has constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee to visit Jammu and Kashmir to look into the intimidation and harassment of journalists in the Union Territory.

“The PCI chairman while taking suo-motu cognizance on the communications of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti regarding intimidation and harassment of journalists in J&K has constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee,” reads a statement of PCI.

The Fact Finding Committee comprises Prakash Dubey, Convenor and Group Editor Dainik Bhaskar; Gurbir Singh of The New Indian Express and Dr Suman Gupta of Jan Morcha.

“The members of the committee will inquire into the matter and the Fact Finding Committee will regulate its own procedure,” the statement read.

The PCI urged the J&K government to extend full cooperation and assistance to the Fact Finding Committee for the discharge of its function.

“The Fact Finding Committee is required to make a thorough probe into the matter holding discussion with the concerned authorities and the affected journalists and collect such information as it deems fit to submit its report to the Council at the earliest,” the PCI statement added.

Mehbooba Mufti thanked the Press Council for constituting a Fact Finding committee to probe harassment meted to journalists.

“Thankful to the @PressCouncil_IN for their decision to constitute a fact finding committee to probe about journalists being harassed in J&K. Hope the local administration ensures their full co-operation so that this committee can discharge its duty (sic),” tweeted Mehbooba.

On Monday, Mehbooba wrote wrote a letter to Press Council of India and Editors Guild of India  on the intimidation, snooping and harassment of journalists in J&K alleging that reporting truth to power is being criminalized in J&K.

Mehbooba had urged PCI and EGI to send a fact-finding team to the region.

She had alleged that the harassment and intimidation of journalists has taken place after revocation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fact Finding Committee Press Council of India J&K government
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp