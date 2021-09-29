STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raigad Lokadalat in Maharashtra settles 34,562 cases; sanctions over Rs 25 crore in compensation

The Lokadalat also heard 7,950 cases of taxation of gram panchayat and the municipal council and an amount of Rs 2.76 crore were received by local governing bodies.

Published: 29th September 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image

By PTI

ALIBAUG: The Lokadalat in Maharashtra's Raigad district has settled 34,562 cases amicably and sanctioned compensation to the tune of over Rs 25 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The Lokadalat proceedings were conducted with the help of video-conferencing at 39 places in the district, the official said.

At least 72 accident claims were settled and a compensation worth Rs 4.41 crore was made in these cases, he said.

Apart from this, 52 land acquisition matters were settled and landowners were awarded compensations worth Rs 21.27 lakh, he said.

The Lokadalat also heard 7,950 cases of taxation of gram panchayat and the municipal council and an amount of Rs 2.76 crore were received by local governing bodies, he said.

As many as 18,495 cases of traffic violations were settled and the police department received Rs 1.33 crore in these matters, the official added.

With this, Raigad district has secured top rank in the state in hearing and settling cases in the Lokadalat, it was stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raigad district Raigad Lokadalat
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp