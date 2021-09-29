UP HC junks Mukhtar Ansari's son plea to quash land-grabbing FIR against them

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking annulment of an FIR against jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his two sons for allegedly illegally grabbing evacuees' land in the posh Dalibagh area of Lucknow.

The plea filed by Mukhtar's sons Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari was dismissed by the high court's Lucknow bench of justices Ramesh Sinha and Saroj Yadav.

Assailing the criminal case lodged against them, Mukhtar's sons had pleaded that the FIR did not disclose any cognisable offence and it was lodged to settle political scores.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi submitted to the bench that the investigation has already been concluded against the accused persons in the case and after collecting adequate evidence, the investigating officer has even filed the charge sheet in the court.

As such, the FIR cannot be quashed, he pointed out.

"The probe is still going on against Mukhtar while his sons have been charge-sheeted and hence given this fact, the petition filed by Mukhtar's sons is liable to be dismissed forthwith," Shahi added.

Area Lekhpal (revenue officer) had lodged the FIR against Mukhtar and his two sons at the Hazratganj police station on August 27, 2020.

The land in Dalibagh area on which building was built by Ansari and his sons is "nishkrant sampatti", belonging to people who have migrated to Pakistan, and the Lucknow Development Authority has already demolished the building, the AAG pointed out to the court.